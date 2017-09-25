“OItNB” Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Lee Daniels, and Diddy show support for #taketheknee protest

FilmMagic/Roy Rochlin(NEW YORK) — After Donald Trump’s comments over the weekend about how NFL players — or any pro athletes — who decide to protest the national anthem by taking a knee should be fired, many celebrities are speaking out against the president and “taking the knee” in support.

“It’s that easy. #takeaknee,” Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba tweeted, sharing an image of herself taking the knee in front an African-inspired painting.

Empire creator Lee Daniels showed his solidarity over the weekend by taking a knee and asking fans to do the same. “#TAKEAKNEE – Take a photo – Post It!” he wrote on Instagram.

Rosie Perez also shared her thoughts on the #taketheknee protest, tweeting, “Wow… Even #Jaguars owner #Khan #TakeAKneeNFL. @NFL.

Diddy offered his thoughts on video in an Instagram message to NFL players over the weekend. “I just wanna send some blessings and also, you know, some support to all the players in the NFL,” the music mogul said in part. “If you all do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped.”

Diddy continued: “Just do the math, man…stick together, stand up for each other, ride with each other because believe me, we’re all we got and it has nothing to do with football or business. Y’all are our stars, y’all represent us, y’all are our strong heroes. So show that strength, please.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.