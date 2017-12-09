Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, has won the Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield, 22, received 732 first-place votes and 2,398 points. He picked up the sixth Heisman for Oklahoma.

Stanford running back Bryce Love came in second with 1,300 points and last year’s Heisman winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, was third and collected 793.

Mayfield next will lead the Sooners in a Rose Bowl matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year’s Day.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.