Oktoberfest Starts Tomorrow On Broadway Street In Findlay

09/22/17 – 3:35 P.M.

Oktoberfest is coming back to Findlay this Saturday. This will be the third year the event has taken place in downtown Findlay. The festival will feature German music, polka dancing, German food and more. The event will also have vendors selling German beer and wine. Admission is $5 for anyone 21 and over and $3 for anyone under 21. The event will last from 2-10 p.m. on Broadway Street due to the construction on Main Street.

Proceeds will support the Hancock Historical Museum.