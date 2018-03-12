Old Fort Banking Co Names New Board Chairman

3/12/18 – 5:40 A.M.

The Old Fort Banking Company has named a new chairman. The company’s current CEO, Michael Spragg, will take over as chairman in April. Spragg joined Old Fort in 2007 as the bank’s president and chief executive officer. The company also named him president and CEO of Gillmor Financial Services in 2010.

Spragg takes the place of Dianne Gillmor Krumsee. She is retiring following the annual meeting of shareholders on April 13.

The banking company has locations in several cities including Findlay, Fostoria, and Lima.