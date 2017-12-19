Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin denies performance enhancing drug use as investigation opens

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Justin Gatlin, the American sprinter who defeated Usain Bolt in Bolt’s final professional race, is denying using performance-enhancing drugs following the release of an undercover report by The Telegraph in London.

Gatlin denied his PED use in an Instagram post.

ESPN reports a doping investigation was opened into Gatlin’s former coach, Dennis Mitchell, and Robert Wagner, an agent who had previously worked with the American sprinter.

According to The Telegraph, undercover reporters met with Mitchell and Wagner seeking performance-enhancing drugs that an actor could use for a role in a film about athletics. The two talked openly about PEDs and told the undercover reporters they could obtain them.

Renaldo Nehemiah, Gatlin’s current agent, tells The Telegraph his client worked with Wagner sparingly. Mitchell was fired on Monday.

Gatlin is a 35-year-old sprinter and one of the most recognizable American athletes in Track and Field. He served a four-year suspension after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs in 2006. He also was suspended for one year while at the University of Tennessee for a stimulant, according to ESPN.

