Omarosa Manigault speaks out about WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Former reality-TV star turned White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Thursday tried to set the record straight on her reportedly dramatic exit from the White House Tuesday, and alluded to situations in the White House “that have made me uncomfortable.”

“[Chief of Staff] John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned,” Manigault said on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.“

There “were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with,” she said.

“But when I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Manigault added.

White House sources have told ABC News she was fired and escorted off the White House grounds. Manigault denied Thursday that she was escorted off the premises by the U.S. Secret Service.

A White House official said in a statement Wednesday that Manigault resigned “to pursue other opportunities.”

Manigault, 43, will stay on until Jan. 20, according to the White House.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.