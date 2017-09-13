One dead, three injured after school shooting in Washington state, police say

aijohn784/iStock/Thinkstock(SPOKANE) — One student is dead and three others are injured after a school shooting near Spokane, Washington, police said.

The shooter has been apprehended and is in custody, police said. The wounded were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Freeman Middle School and Freeman Elementary school, both located in Spokane County, have been placed on lockdown, the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Several deputies and officers are on the scene and are searching rooms, police said.

“We understand parents are extremely concerned” police tweeted. “We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area.”

Medical personnel are also at the school and the safety of the students is the No. 1 priority, police said.

The shooting happened at Freeman High School, south of Spokane, ABC News Seattle affiliate KOMO reported.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing that the shooting was “heartbreaking.”

“All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families,” Inlsee wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

