One Injured In Sunday Crash North Of Findlay

9/18/17 – 5:07 A.M.

A two-car crash injured an Arcadia man Sunday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened at the intersection of County Road 216 and Allen Township Road 230 around 4:40 p.m.

54-year-old Andres Garcia Jr. of North Baltimore was driving a Jeep northbound on Township Road 230 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a car driven by 60-year-old Cecil Harold Jr. Harold received treatment at the scene of the crash.

Deputies cited Garcia with failure to yield.