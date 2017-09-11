One Injured In Wyandot County Motorcycle Crash

9/11/17 – 7:30 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Columbus area woman in Wyandot County Sunday morning. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on State Route 37 at the intersection of County Highway 95 around 10:45 a.m.

39-year-old Teresa Sweet-Cox of Westerville was riding northbound on Route 37 with several other motorcycles. The motorcycles ahead of her were slowing to turn onto Highway 95. That caused Sweet-Cox to lock her brakes and lay her motorcycle down to avoid hitting anyone.

Upper Sandusky EMS took Sweet-Cox to Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.