One Killed In Sunday Afternoon Fire In Fostoria

12/11/17 – 5:16 A.M.

The investigation continues today after a Sunday fire killed a woman in Fostoria. Firefighters responded to a home at 295 Boston Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert says they found the body of a woman in the bedroom of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities don’t believe there was foul play involved. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is helping with the investigation because someone was killed in the blaze.