One Man Injured In Two-Car Crash

09/14/17 – 6:33 P.M.

A two-car crash at the intersection of Main and Sandusky Streets injured a Findlay man Thursday afternoon. The Courier reports that 69-year-old James Hayslip was driving west on Sandusky Street around 3:30 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Main Street where a traffic light wasn’t working. A pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Richard Williams drove through the intersection at the same time. Williams struck Hayslip’s vehicle

Hayslip suffered minor injuries and Hanco Ambulance took him to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Police charged Williams with failure to stop at a nonworking traffic signal.