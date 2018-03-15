One Person Injured In Crash West Of Findlay

3/15/18 – 5:21 A.M.

A two-car crash west of Findlay injured a Pandora man Wednesday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened on State Route 12 near West Sandusky Street around 3:50 p.m.

55-year-old Brien Bowers was driving his pickup west on Route 12 when he hit the back of another pickup driven by Andrew Smith of Findlay. Hanco EMS treated Bowers at the scene of the crash.

Deputies cited Bowers for an assured clear distance violation.