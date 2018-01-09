Opening Statements Heard In Findlay Murder Trial

1/9/18 – 11:07 A.M.

The murder trial of 29-year-old Brent Houdeshell continued this morning. The Courier’s Eileen McClory tells us the jury heard opening statements from the prosecution and the defense. They also heard testimony from 2-year-old Breyden Ferrell’s mother. Authorities say Houdeshell killed Ferrell on March 31 of 2016 in an apartment on Findlay’s north side.

During opening statements, the prosecution said they would prove Houdeshell killed the boy. They added the injuries suffered by Ferrell were in line with injuries sustained in an attack. The defense says Ferrell’s crib was unsafe and he could have fallen out. They also argued Houdeshell wasn’t capable of taking a life.

We’ll have more updates from McClory later today.

Houdeshell faces a murder charge, along with counts of endangering a child and tampering with evidence.