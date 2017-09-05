Oprah, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon & more sign on for Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hand in Hand – 2017(HOUSTON) — Stars of TV, music, and movies are lining up to take part in an all-star telethon to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey, among them Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Oprah, and Houston native Beyoncé.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief is being organized by music manager Scooter Braun — who helped put together the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester benefit concert last June — and Houston rapper Bun B.

The telethon will air September 12 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET on the East Coast and replay from 8-9 p.m. PT on the West Coast. Though based in Los Angeles, stars will also appear from New York, Nashville, and San Antonio, TX.

In addition to Clooney, Oprah and Beyonce, those participating, via appearances or recorded messages, include Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Houstonian Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon. Country superstar and Texas native George Strait will appear from San Antonio, where he’ll be doing a concert at that city’s Majestic Theatre.

The telethon will air live on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC, and will also be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET. Funds raised will go to a number of charities, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Visit HandinHand2017.com for more information.

