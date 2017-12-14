Oprah to be honored with Cecil B. de Mille Award at Golden Globes

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the 2018 Cecil B. de Millie Award when the Golden Globes are handed out next month.

The annual award is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Board of Directors to an individual who has had, “an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.” Other honorees have included Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

“For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as chairman, CEO and founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards,” Meher Tatna, president of the HFPA said in a statement.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

