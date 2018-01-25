Oprah Winfrey explains why she won't run for president: “I don’t have the DNA for it”

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — After her riveting Golden Globes speech sparked fans to petition Oprah Winfrey for a 2020 presidential bid, she’s now officially setting the record straight, saying she has “no interest” in running for the highest office in the land.

Winfrey, who serves as the cover model for InStyle‘s March Fashion issue, says she feels she’s just not up to the presidential task.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey tells InStyle. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Her explanation comes after her partner, Stedman Graham, suggested that Winfrey might actually be open to running for president.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

However, as previously noted, Oprah has repeatedly denied any intentions of running for president, telling The Hollywood Reporter in June, “I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

She later reiterated her sentiments in October, telling CBS This Morning, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

InStyle’s March 2018 issue is available on newsstands Friday, February 9.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.