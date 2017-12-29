Oregon police chase ends with suspect driving off pier into river

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A police chase in Oregon this week ended with a fleeing suspect driving off a pier at full speed into the Columbia River.

Timofey Erofeeff, 27, was allegedly trespassing at a marina in Astoria, Oregon, according to the Daily Astorian, when the police chase was triggered.

The unbelievable video shows the rest, as Erofeeff drove his truck right off the end of a pier. Police estimated he was driving 45 mph at the time he launched into the river.

According to Clatsop County Sheriff records, he has been charged with six counts, including attempt to elude, criminal trespass, escape, interfering with an officer, offensive littering and reckless driving.

Astoria police shared another video of a crane fishing the truck from the river on Thursday.

