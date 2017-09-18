Orioles minor leaguer dies in car crash

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images(BALTIMORE) — Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez died from injuries sustained in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

“Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez,” executive vice president

Dan Duquette said in a statement. “Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Orioles academy director Felipe Alou Jr. told our partners at ESPN that Gonzalez was returning home after visiting his girlfriend when he smashed his car against a truck that lost control.

Three persons were in the car with Gonzalez. All of them were uninjured, according to Alou.

The funeral will be on Tuesday at his parent’s house located in the city of Arroyo Hondo.

Gonzalez, an undrafted free agent, had spent the last three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, appearing in 38 games (13 starts) and posting a 7.65 ERA.

