Ottawa-Glandorf High School Taking Donations For Texas

08/30/17 – 5:57 P.M.

Ottawa-Glandorf High School is asking for donations to send to victims of Hurricane Harvey. They will be hosting a clothing and cash drive at the school tomorrow and Friday. The school will also have a trailer available to drop off donations before their home football game.

The Camping World chain is sponsoring the drive and is matching all cash donations up to 2 million dollars. The donation trailer will be taken to their RV store in Rossford Ohio. From there the trailer will board a semi-truck and head to Houston.