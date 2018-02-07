Ottawa-Glandorf School District Seeks Levy Approval This Spring

2/7/18 – 5:13 A.M.

Residents in the Ottawa-Glandorf school district will see a levy on the ballot this spring. The Lima News reports the school board has voted to place a 1 percent income tax levy in front of voters. They expect the levy could generate around $2.5 million per year for the district.

The district is facing declining revenues. A financial analyst told the school board part of the reason for that is increasing home values in the district. The higher the home values, the less state money a school receives.