Ottawa Officials Work To Get T-CAP Grant

3/13/18 – 5:17 A.M.

Ottawa officials are working toward a grant to help pay for the supervision of convicted criminals waiting on their sentencing hearings. The Lima News reports Mayor Dean Meyer recently added his signature to a letter of support for a Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison grant.

If approved, the county would use part of the $75,000 grant to rent equipment for mandatory, court-ordered drug testing. Some of the money would help parolees with job searches and job retention efforts.

Only non-violent, non-sexual offenders would qualify for the help.

MORE: Lima News