Ottawa Police Respond To Ottawa-Glandorf High school Threat

03/21/18 – 5:36 P.M.

The Ottawa Police Department responded to a threat at Ottawa-Glandorf High School Wednesday morning. The report came in around 9:45 a.m. as a student allegedly issued a verbal threat. Officers quickly found the student suspect and detained them for questioning. Officers decided that the student didn’t pose a threat.

Officers took the student home and released them to their parents. We’ll release more details as they become available.