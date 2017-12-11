Ottawa Whirlpool Plant Looking For Maintenance Workers

12/11/17 – 5:32 A.M.

The Whirlpool plant in Ottawa is looking for maintenance workers. The facility is holding an open house for anyone interested on Tuesday. You can stop by between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Plant leader Jenni Hanna tells WLIO TV that the company is looking for people who can work with their state of the art equipment. She added they have many workers approaching retirement and are looking for people to take their place in the future.

MORE: WLIO