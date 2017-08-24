Ottawa’s Downtown Soldiers On 10 Years After Devastating Flooding

8/24/17 – 5:09 A.M.

It’s been 10 years since historical flooding devastated the area, and we continue our look back today. Putnam County certainly wasn’t spared from the storm on August 21 of 2007. The Courier reports it rained more than 8.1 inches in Ottawa that day, and even more in other areas like Pandora.

The rapidly rising water caught even the most experienced downtown Ottawa business owners off-guard. Stan Beckman of Beckman Jewelers says he expected the flood to resemble a memorable flood from 1981. Tom Gustwiler of Gustwiler’s Clothing thought the same thing. He says his store didn’t flood in 1981, but it had nine inches of water in 2007.

In the years following the flooding, many businesses moved out of the downtown area to higher ground. Others say they have no plans to move. Beckman says in 2007 they were selling engagement rings off of card tables days after the water receded.

MORE: The Courier