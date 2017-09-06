Over 1 million dressers recalled over tipping and entrapment concerns

indukas/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Over 1 million dressers are being recalled voluntarily because of concerns about their stability and entrapment hazards, officials said on Wednesday.

Mainstays four-drawer chests from Ameriwood Home are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

About 1.6 million units of the chests of drawers are being pulled from sale at Walmart stores, online and other retailers nationwide, according to a joint statement from Ameriwood Home and the CPSC.

“The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard,” according to the statement.

The CPSC advises consumers to “immediately stop using any recalled chest” if it is not properly anchored to the wall and remove it from an area where a child might have access to it.

The agency said it has received one report of an injury after a chest of drawers tipped over onto a 4-year-old.

In addition to removal, the CPSC suggests contacting Ameriwood, a division of Dorel Home Furnishings Inc., for a free repair kit that includes a wall-anchoring device and feet for the chest.

Walmart and Ameriwood Home did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Model numbers, descriptions and photos of the chest of drawers being recalled are available at the CPSC website.

