Over 130 calls made to Kansas City Fire Dept. amid life-threatening flooding overnight

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Evacuations are ongoing in Kansas City, Missouri, after heavy rains produced life-threatening and potentially record flooding overnight.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in the Kansas City metro area overnight, drenching the roads, flooding rivers and stranding residents. By 5:30 a.m. local time Tuesday the rain began to subside, moving southeast of the city.

The Kansas City Fire Department has received over 130 water-related calls so far, and calls are continuing to come in, Kansas City Fire Department Chief James Garrett said Tuesday morning.

The Overland Park Fire Department said rescues included two people plucked from the roof of their vehicle and a young woman rescued from a car in a flooded creek.

One video showed seven people waiting on the roof of a house to be rescued.

Another woman was rescued from a tree, according to ABC affiliate KMBC.

Garrett said there have been no deaths or serious injuries.

