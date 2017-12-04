Overdose Deaths Surpass 2016 Numbers In Hancock County

12/4/17 – 4:57 A.M.

The year isn’t over yet, but more people have died in Hancock County due to overdoses than in 2016. The Courier reports Hancock Public Health has confirmed 18 overdose deaths. Deputy health commissioner Barb Wilhelm says other deaths remain under investigation. Wilhelm adds that it wouldn’t surprise her if there are more than 20 overdose deaths in 2017.

15 people died as a result of a drug overdose in the county last year.

Wilhelm said the health department is seeing a higher percentage of deaths related to fentanyl and other powerful painkillers.

MORE: The Courier