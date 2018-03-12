Owens Community College President Candidates Giving Presentations In Findlay

03/12/18 – 5:29 P.M.

Two Owens Community College presidential candidates will be presenting in Findlay this Thursday. Interim president and CEO Steve Robinson and former Louisiana Delta Community College chancellor Barbara Hanson will take part in forums. Each forum will include a presentation, audience questions, and a 30-minute meet and greet period.

Robinson’s presentation will be from 9:15 – 10 a.m. followed by the meet and greet. Hanson will follow at 11:45 a.m. with the meet and greet starting at 12:30 p.m.