Panda Express Could Replace Former Golden Corral Location

9/14/17 – 11:04 A.M.

Two restaurants could take the place of the old Golden Corral location on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay. The city planning commission heard about plans to tear down the vacant buffet during their Thursday meeting. Panda Express plans to build a 2,200 square foot restaurant in its place. The company also plans to build a second 2,200 square foot restaurant on the west side of the site once they get a tenant lined up.

A Panda Express official says demolition of the Golden Corral location won’t start until they close on the property. That likely won’t happen until the end of the year.