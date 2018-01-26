Panel Discusses Issues In Human Trafficking

01/26/17 – 2 A.M.

The Hancock County Chapter of the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition held a panel on human trafficking at the University of Findlay. Coalition chair Miranda Tippie explained that it is important to discuss human traffic.

Tippie said that there are ways people can help.

The panel discussed many options in learning to determine the signs of someone being trafficked. Another resource discussed by the panel was the Truckers Against Trafficking organization. This organization trains truckers and people in the industry to catch these signs.

The panel also talked about treatment for after someone gets out of human trafficking. Tippie explained that Findlay has several treatment options available.

If you suspect trafficking or think you might be a victim you can call the national human trafficking hotline at 888-3737-888.