Park Street In Findlay Closing For Four Weeks

03/19/18 – 10:41 A.M.

A Findlay street will be closed for the next four weeks for construction. Park Street closes today to through traffic from Lima to Hancock Streets. The City of Findlay will be installing a new waterline as well resurfacing the roadway.

You’re urged to avoid the block if possible. The engineering department will release updates when they are available. If you have any questions about the project, you can call the engineering department at 419-424-7121.