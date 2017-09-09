Parrots seek refuge from Irma on 22nd floor of Miami hotel

Laura Aguiar(MIAMI) — As Hurricane Irma bears down on south Florida, residents are taking shelter in droves — but not all of them are human.

A family staying on the 22nd floor of the Miami Marriott Dadeland caught snapshots of two of Florida’s more colorful residents, a pair of parrots, who were taking shelter from the beginnings of what is expected to be a very powerful storm.

U.S. parrots are found in the greatest numbers in parts of South Florida and California, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.