Patriots wideout Julian Edelman to miss 2017 season with knee injury

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) – The New England Patriots said Saturday that wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the 2017 season with a right knee injury.

Edelman went down with a noncontact injury in Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The team did not reveal the official diagnosis of Edelman’s injury.

“Julian is a great competitor, works hard, is tough, does all the things that you ask him to do. So I feel badly for him, of course,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Saturday. ” … We hope that he will have a speedy and complete recovery, but the team will have to move on and compete this season without him. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way it is.”

Edelman, who signed a two-year contract extension in June, has caught 397 passes from quarterback Tom Brady, the third most in team history.

