Patrol Urges Drivers To Take It Slow In Winter Weather

12/05/17 – 2:42 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges drivers to prep for winter driving. In a release, they say you should always carry a winter kit in case you get stranded. This kit should include blankets, snacks, and water. You should also drive slowly on icy roads and during inclement weather.

The patrol adds that if you get stuck in inclement weather you’ll want to turn on your hazard lights. If you’re stuck in snow you’ll need to make sure your tailpipe is free of all snow and debris to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Findlay post commander Matt Crow says you can #677 for assistance.

Last winter there were over 13,000 crashes on snow,ice, or slush covered roads in Ohio. These crashes caused 26 deaths and more than 3,600 injuries. Speed was a factor in almost a quarter of these accidents.