Patton Oswalt announces new Netflix comedy special

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Patton Oswalt, is returning to Netflix with a new stand-up comedy special on October 17. The hour-long show, titled Annihilation, was filmed at Chicago’s Athenaeum Theatre this summer.

The special delves into how Oswalt has been coping since the sudden death of his wife, Michelle McNamara, which left him with the sole responsibility of raising their seven-year-old daughter, Alice. Oswalt discusses how he worked his way through the pain with humor, and how he has become a stronger person.

Oswalt released his first Netflix special, Talking for Clapping, last April. It won an Emmy, and the album version earned a Grammy.

The King of Queens alum recently got engaged to actress Meredith Salenger. He can be heard as the narrator on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs, and will star in the upcoming NBC comedy A.P. Bio. Oswalt also is a in the upcoming film Nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Oswalt is part of an impressive roster of comics that Netflix has amassed for stand-up specials including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld.

