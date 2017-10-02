Pavement Repair Continues On Area Highways

10/2/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Only one highway project is closing an area road this week. ODOT says work on the Route 186 overlap with Route 235 in McComb started last week. The agency expects work to continue through the middle of the week.

New projects this week include pavement repair on U.S. 224 from State Route 235 to the Putnam County line. Pavement repair will reduce State Route 235 from County Road 313 to the Wood County line this week as well. You’ll see lane restrictions in those areas.

Elsewhere, you’ll see narrow lanes on I-75 northbound near County Road 99 in Findlay as pavement repair continues to take place there. Reduced-width lanes also continue on I-75 northbound north of Bluffton for the replacement of the curb and guardrail.

Crews continue to fix pavement on State Route 235 between County Road 304 and the Hardin County line.

ODOT expect lane closures on U.S. 68 between the airport and Eagle Creek to continue this week. Workers are installing a new cable median barrier in that area.