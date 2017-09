9/25/17 – 7:00 A.M.

Putnam County Drivers can expect to see road work on a few highways this week. ODOT says pavement repair is taking place in four locations. They include U.S. 224 throughout the entire county, State Route 613 from Route 108 to Route 65, State Route 694 just east of the intersection with Route 115, and State Route 114 in Kalida.