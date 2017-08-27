Peace Rally Held At Riverside Park In Response To Racist Graffiti

08/27/17 – 7:02 P.M.

There was a peace rally held in Findlay’s Riverside Park that featured several speakers. First Christian Church’s Senior Pastor Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr. said that they couldn’t let hate speech go unanswered.

Around 100 people showed up to the rally with some bearing signs with messages of support.Sullivan added that the people at the rally were advocating for equality.

The rally was formed after someone broke into the Riverside Pool and spray painted racist graffiti.