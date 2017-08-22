Peace Vigil To Be Held In Downtown Findlay Tomorrow

08/22/17 – 5:18 P.M.

The Hancock Democratic Party is holding a peace vigil tomorrow evening at the Millstream Art Plaza in downtown Findlay. According to a Facebook post, there will be a guitar and song sheets available. The vigil will be held from 6-8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to take part. You’re urged to bring signs sharing a message of peace and love.

If you have any questions you can contact Nancy Stephani on the Hancock County Dems Facebook page.