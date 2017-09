09/22/17 – 3:18 P.M.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has new recommendations on tattoos and piercings for young people. Author Dr. Cora Breuner told us at WFIN that the document is designed to help many people though.

Cora Breuner

The document talks about complications, rules and regulations by state, and health. It also has information about employment with visible tattoos. You can read the document here.