Pennsylvania cops “terrified” by “prankster” tying balloons to sewer grates, as in “It”

When red helium-filled balloons began showing up tied to sewer grates in Lititz — the trademark of the murderous clown Pennywise, according to Stephen King’s book — the department took to Facebook. “…[w]e give points for creativity,” the post read, “however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons…and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”

The department added, “If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, search It and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low.”

Clearly fans, the cops also added the spooky tale’s equally haunting catchphrase: “You’ll float too.”

It opens Friday.

