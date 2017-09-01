PETA Wants Hardin County Fair To Cancel Bear Show

9/1/17 – 5:25 A.M.

An animal rights group wants the Hardin County fair to cancel a planned exhibit at this year’s event. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently wrote a letter to the fair board, urging them to cancel plans to host The Great Bear Show.

Bob Steele runs the bear show. PETA says Steele has a history of Animal Welfare Act violations. The group says they have also sent a complaint to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The letter urges officials to conduct a new inspection of the show.