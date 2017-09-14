Photos capture obliterated homes, resilient survivors in Irma-slammed Florida Keys

Timothy Fadek/Redux for ABC News(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Hurricane Irma destroyed as many as 25 percent of homes in the Florida Keys, with up to 65 percent of homes suffering major damage, a FEMA official said on Tuesday.

And all of this devastation was captured by photographer Timothy Fadek, who is covering the story for ABC News.

Fadek was at a shopping center in Key West when two Chinook helicopters from the Florida National Guard arrived with food and water. While some locals were smiling and seemed happy, the majority were grim-faced, Fadek said. Some expressed aggravation at the lack of electricity in the Florida heat and slow distribution of aid.

Monroe County has water restrictions in place, only providing water to residents for two hours in the morning and evenings, and there is a precautionary water boil notice in effect for all the Keys.

Below, Fadek’s photos:





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.