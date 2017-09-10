Photos show Irma's staggering destruction that left Cubans in a daze

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images(HAVANA) — As Hurricane Irma hit Florida on Sunday morning, Cubans came out to assess the damage on their island and found power out and roads blocked, as well as flooding that could continue into Monday.

Thousands of people rode out the storm in shelters, including cave-like, underground military bunkers.

Flooding persists in Havana, where power is out and internet is mostly down, according to an ABC News producer in Havana.

