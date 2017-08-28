Pittsburgh International Airport to allow non-ticketed visitors access to gates

iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh International Airport will be the first major U.S. airport to allow public access to gates since admittance to terminals was restricted in the aftermath of 9/11.

The airport will begin to allow non-ticketed visitors to enter previously passenger-exclusive zones starting Sept. 5. The new Transportation Security Administration pilot program, called “myPITpass,” will give the public access to shops, dining and the ability to walk loved ones to their gates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Since I started here, people have been asking about being able to escort loved ones to the gate or being able to shop and dine at the airport. We have worked closely with the TSA on this program,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a statement.

The security procedures for “myPITpass” holders will be the same as if they were ticketed passengers, according to TSA security director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner. Items prohibited for travelers, such as weapons and liquids over 3 ounces, will apply to pass-holders as well.

The passes require a valid ID and having your name vetted against the No Fly List.

With a predicted influx of people going through security at the airport, ticketed passengers will be given priority for screening to ensure they can catch flights without delays caused by non-travelers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.