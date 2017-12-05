Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker hospitalized after suffering back injury during game

John Grieshop/Getty Images(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remained hospitalized on Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, after suffering a back injury during an NFL game against the Bengals the night before.

In a statement released Tuesday, doctors said Shazier was still undergoing tests to evaluate his spine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“He will continue to be monitored and treated by neurosurgery experts at UC Medical Center until he has been cleared to return to Pittsburgh,” said Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Cheng.

According to ESPN, Shazier, No. 50, ran into the Bengals’ Josh Malone, No. 80, in the first quarter of the game featured on “Monday Night Football.”

After the play, Shazier could be seen lying on his side and reaching for his back. His legs don’t appear to be moving. He reached his hands up for teammates and staff to assist him. On the sidelines, Steelers players seemed shaken up as staff ran on the field to assist Shazier.

In a statement, Steelers General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said Tuesday that Shazier had undergone a CT scan and MRI to evaluate the condition of his back. Colbert said Shazier would not require surgery at this time.

During a news conference Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said Shazier was being given “expert medical care.”

“It was a tough evening,” Tomlin said. “Man, Ryan’s a trooper. … He’s in really good spirits — tough guy. He’s got great support from family and loved ones there.”

The Steelers defeated the Bengals Monday night, 23-20.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.