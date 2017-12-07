Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — After suffering a scary spine injury in his team’s Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent a spinal stabilization surgery, the team announced.

Team physicians David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed the surgery. The team didn’t provide any further update on Shazier’s condition.

Spinal stabilization surgery is done when there is evidence of instability within the spinal column. Typically, the procedure involves the insertion of hardware to stabilize a segment of the spine.

Shazier was transported from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital on Wednesday.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the Monday night game. Shazier was strapped to a board and carted off the field. His father, his finacee and other family members have used the hashtags #prayfor50 and #shalieve on social media.

Shazier himself took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, calling it “uplifting to me and my family.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.