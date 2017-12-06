Pizza Hut testing beer, wine delivery with your pie

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Pizza and beer go together like, well, pizza and beer.

Pizza Hut clearly realized that: The delivery giant is testing a service that will deliver beer with your pie.

Customers in Phoenix, Arizona, will be able to purchase six-packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top and a local craft beer — as well as wine, starting in January — with their delivery.

A special cooler will keep the drinks at the perfect temperature. The convenience comes at a $10.99 service charge.

Drivers delivering the alcohol will have to be age 21, as will the person who pays for the suds at the door.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.