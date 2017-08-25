Place your bets! Who might buy it during Sunday's “Game of Thrones” finale?

HBO/Macall B. Polay(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILER WARNING) As we head into this weekend’s season seven finale of Game of Thrones, we’ve already lost a few major characters and even a dragon — but there has yet to be that classic Thrones “Red Wedding”-like stunner.

FiveThirtyEight’s pop culture expert Walt Hickey helped ABC News sort out the odds as to who could meet their makers Sunday night.

On the edge



Hickey has The Mountain at 1-to-2 odds to die, with both Littlefinger and Beric Dondarrion coming in at even money. The Mountain protects the queen and if a fight breaks out when Daenerys Targaryen and company visit King’s Landing, he’s an easy one to knock off the board.

Littlefinger has been playing Arya and Sansa pretty well, but his game of cat-and-mouse might make him the mouse.

Beric lost his life-restoring priest in the last episode. Will he be doomed with him out of the picture?

Also even money is Theon Greyjoy. He’d apparently made his comeback after saving Sansa from Ramsay Bolton, but then he let his sister get taken without a fight. He needs to yet again make amends, and it might cost him his life.

The nasty Euron Greyjoy is 2-to-1. While he’s been a one-man wrecking crew, tearing through the Sand Snakes and Yara and Theon’s forces, no one’s safe on Game of Thrones.

Who’s unlikely?



Coming in at 5-to-1 is Sandor Clegane, AKA The Hound. He’s really made a 180 since his early, more nefarious days on the show, but Game of Thrones could deal him a tragic fall.

Then again, as fans know well, no Game of Thrones character is truly safe. We’ll find out who lives or dies Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

