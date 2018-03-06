Police and firefighters save choking puppy in Massachusetts

North Reading Police Department(NORTH READING, Mass.) — In Massachusetts, police officers and firefighters went to extra lengths to save a choking puppy on Sunday.

Megan Vitale and her friend rushed into the lobby of the North Reading Police Department with a 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy, according to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, where officers came out and examined the puppy.

“When officers came around the corner, they found the puppy was not breathing, limp, and unresponsive,” officials told WCVB-TV.

Officers began to use chest compressions on the puppy but it didn’t work. Shortly afterwards, members of the fire department joined to help.

The fire officials used a special mask designed for animals to give the dog oxygen, which proved more successful, as the dog started breathing again, according to WCVB-TV.

The dog, who was only in the possession of the owners for about a day, had choked on its lunch, according to WCVB-TV.

The Saint Bernard has made a full recovery, WCVB-TV reports, and the puppy is back with its owners.

